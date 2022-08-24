Top Stories
Torrens University Australia president Linda Brown. Picture: Aaron Francis/ News Corp Australia

HEDx Podcast – Entrepreneurial university leadership is spotting a gap in the market, and filling it, episode 56

By: Martin Betts in Analysis, Podcasts, Top Stories August 24, 2022 0

Australian Entrepreneur of the Year for 2022 and CEO of Torrens University Australia, Linda Brown, joins the HEDx podcast to share her thoughts on the opportunities for private universities in Australia and globally to utilise EdTech and partner with connected employers.

She advocates Torrens' success in plugging the gap of industry-relevant higher education for global customers, at scale.

The episode highlights her experience of having established Torrens as the first new greenfield university in Australia for many years.

Torrens has been our fastest growing for a decade, coming from nowhere to be the 4th largest provider of international education in Australia as a US-owned private institution. 

