Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Australian unis collaborate to uncover secrets of dark matter
Lead researcher from the University of Melbourne, Professor Elisabetta Barberio at Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory, the first dark matter laboratory in the Southern Hemisphere. Picture: News Corp Australia

Australian unis collaborate to uncover secrets of dark matter

By: Emilie Lauer in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories August 29, 2022 0

A new underground physics lab in regional Victoria is setting Australian universities up in the race to unveil the secrets of dark matter, and potentially make the ‘discovery of the century’.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue