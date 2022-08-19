Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | ANU research contributes to getting astronauts to Mars

ANU research contributes to getting astronauts to Mars

By: Emilie Lauer in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories August 19, 2022 0

In the quest to send astronauts to Mars, ANU space medicine experts have developed modelling to predict the impact of prolonged exposure to zero gravity on the body.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue