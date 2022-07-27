HEDx podcast – Taking the ASU model to the world, episode 54

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Policy & Reform, Top Stories July 27, 2022 0

After 20 years at Arizona State University, Rick Shangraw describes how its success story is founded on using enterprise to allow inclusive access to excellent education and research that serves end user purpose and communities. 

As CEO of ASU startup Cintana, Shangraw articulates how that model is being taken to up to 50 partner universities around the world with the aim of democratising education for the benefit of society – including his role as President of the American University of Kyiv in Ukraine.

These are lofty and differentiated strategic goals for sure.

