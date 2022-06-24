QS Executive MBA Rankings 2022: Melbourne University holds top spot

Melbourne University's Business School has been recognised for having the most prestigious executive MBA program in Australia for the third year in a row.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Melbourne University's Business School has been recognised for having the most prestigious executive MBA program in Australia for the third year in a row.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.