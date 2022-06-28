Top Stories
Overseas students contributed $3.1 billion in course fees to universities in NSW during 2021.

Over half of NSW overseas student enrolments from China

By: Eleanor Campbell June 28, 2022

Universities' reliance on international student revenue poses a “concentration risk” for the higher education sector, the state's auditor general has said.

