George Brandis, one of Australia's top diplomats, will teach national security and law at ANU. Picture: Ben Stevens/NewsCorp.

Former attorney-general appointed professor at ANU

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories June 24, 2022 0

Former attorney-general and UK high commissioner George Brandis has been appointed as professor of national security, law and policy at the Australian National University.

