HEDx episode 50 – Michael Crow of ASU: a leader daring to be different

President Michael Crow is approaching 20 years as President of Arizona State University which has been ranked as the most innovative US university for seven years running.

He joined the HEDx podcast to share a clear message of the need for distinction and differentiation and of ASU's mission to democratise higher education for the world.

Their technology-enabled strategy is breaking the mould of global higher education, and is measured by the by the students they include and building pathways for all to succeed.

When will others follow? The biggest risk might be in not doing so.