English language testing for international students remains vague and subjective – opinion By: Greg Whateley and Anurag Kanwar in International Education, Opinion, Top Stories May 16, 2022 0 The international student market in Australia is potentially worth some $39.6 billion in revenue. It remains its fourth largest export industry[1]. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: signup now | forgot password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now