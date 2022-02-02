Top Stories
Home | News | Bridging the ‘valley of death’: Positive response to research commercialisation fund
Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes the funding announcement at The National Press Club. Photo: Rowan Thompson/Getty Images

Bridging the ‘valley of death’: Positive response to research commercialisation fund

By: Richard Garfield in News, Top Stories February 2, 2022 0

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement yesterday of a $2bn research commercialisation fund has been met with widespread positivity by the higher education sector and business groups.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.