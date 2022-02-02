Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes the funding announcement at The National Press Club. Photo: Rowan Thompson/Getty Images
Bridging the ‘valley of death’: Positive response to research commercialisation fund
By: Richard Garfield
in News, Top Stories
February 2, 2022
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement yesterday of a $2bn research commercialisation fund has been met with widespread positivity by the higher education sector and business groups.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login