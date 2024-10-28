Student drop-out rate still slowly rising

New Department of Education figures show students are dropping out of university at an increasing rate as financial and political pressure in the sector rises.

A report that analysed the department's most recent completion rate has found only 61.8 per cent of domestic students who commenced an undergraduate degree in 2017 held the qualification by 2022.

All students Domestic students Overseas students Dropout rates 23.9% 25.4% 18.8% Completion rates 65.8% 61.8% 79.1% Still studying by 2022 10.3% 12.8% 2.1% Outcome in 2022 among students who commenced a bachelor's degree in 2017. Source: IPA/Department of Education

Just over 12 per cent of the group were still studying, and 25.4 per cent of that cohort had dropped out.

The rate of domestic students who commenced a bachelor's degree in 2014 and had dropped out by 2019 is only 0.1 per cent higher, at 25.5 per cent.

This is compared to a 79.1 per cent completion rate for overseas students, with 18.8 per cent dropping out and 2.1 per cent still studying by 2022.

The amount of overall university enrolments has also increased about 50 per cent for both domestic and international students since 2008.

Groups of students who study part-time or off-campus are more than twice as likely to drop out in their first year compared to full-time and on-campus students, and about 25 per cent more likely throughout the next five years.

Bachelor degree drop-out rates. Source: IPA/Department of Education

Veterinary science, teacher education, pharmacy, health services and social work courses all had a change in completion rates of over 10 per cent.

The biggest change was found in vet science, with 89.9 per cent of students studying between 2005 to 2010 completing their course, compared to only 65.4 per cent in the 2017 to 2022 period.

2005-10 completion rates compared to 2017-22 as a %. Data is sorted from the most amount of change to least. Source: IPA/Department of Education

Teacher education also dropped from a 70.3 per cent completion rate to 51.1 per cent in the same period.

Although, in the area of medicine, the already high completion rate of 87.3 per cent in the 2005-20 period increased to 90.9 per cent.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a slight decrease in students leaving study, however the quick switch to remote learning saw less students attend classes.

The report says remote learning allows universities to provide their services to more students, without greatly upscaling staff or university infrastructure.

"Classes do not have to be limited by the number of seats in a lecture hall or tutorial room. Universities can teach more students for approximately the same cost, which makes it highly lucrative," it reads.

"With the market value of e-learning forecast to reach $1 trillion by 2032, it is in the interest of universities to attract as many full feepaying students as possible to increase revenue."

The report argues whilst remote learning opportunities increase accessibility to university for more students, more time off-campus can degrade the university experience.

This is not an uncommon outlook on online learning. An architecture firm in June called on universities to encourage the majority of students to return to campus.

Related stories: Should all students return to campus? | “Clearly an immigration bill”: Senate backs intl student cap bill with amendments | Explainer: How the international student cap numbers were decided

The report also accuses Australian universities of prioritising the "business of international students" over quality education and support delivered to domestic students.

More international students than domestic students finish their degrees, on average, because they are not eligible for a HECS-HELP loan and are in the country on short-term student visas.

The proportion of international students in Australian unis increased from 14 per cent in 2000 to 29 per cent in 2022.

"Overseas students provide a lucrative source of revenue for our higher education sector and Australian universities have been successful in capturing a share of this market," the report says.

The majority of overseas students attend Group of Eight universities, who say overseas student fees have supplied the funds to increase the quality of domestic student education and extend research capabilities.

Most regional universities have not gained back the international student numbers they had in 2019.

Many universities also say a decent amount of overseas students in classrooms has a positive impact on domestic students' education.

The federal government has proposed caps on how many overseas students can study in Australia year on year.

The strength of the English language test international students have to take has also been increased. Substandard English proficiency can be a factor that decreases the quality of education in classrooms.

Read more: Are academics more likely to answer emails from ‘Melissa’ or ‘Rahul’? The answer may not surprise you | "It's been a challenging few months": Sydney uni chancellor's inaugural speech