Top Stories
Home | News | Kyle Rittenhouse’s intentions to attend Arizona State University Campus draws student ire, university now says he is ‘not enrolled’
Demonstrators hold signs as they march in protest of the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2021. Picture: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Kyle Rittenhouse’s intentions to attend Arizona State University Campus draws student ire, university now says he is ‘not enrolled’

By: Conor Burke in News, News, Top Stories November 30, 2021 0

An American teen aquitted of murder at a Black Lives Matter protest has casued controversy at Arizona State Univeristy by telling the media he intends to attend classes on campus.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.