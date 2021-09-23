Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton inaugurated Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast
Hillary Clinton at an event at Oxford University in September, 2021.Picture: Tolga Akmen / AFP

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton inaugurated Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast

By: Conor Burke in News, Top Stories September 23, 2021 0

One time Democratic presidential candidate and former US first Lady Hillary Clinton, will finally be inaugurated as the Chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast (QUB), as reported the BBC.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.