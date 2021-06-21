Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Left) attends a working breakfast with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Photo: Adam Taylor/PMO
Lifelong learning will be essential “for staying ahead of the curve”: OECD report
By: Wade Zaglas
in International Education, Policy & Reform, Top Stories
June 21, 2021
Lifelong learning has always been viewed as a worthy pursuit, but the precarious world of today will increasingly force the labour market to “stay ahead” by engaging in formal training throughout their lives.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login