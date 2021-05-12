Top Stories
HEDx Podcast – The Future of Higher Education is Hybrid – Episode 27

By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Policy & Reform, Technology, Top Stories May 12, 2021 0

Leading learning technology innovator Dr David Kellermann is a Senior Lecturer in Engineering at UNSW in Sydney. He joins Martin and Karl to share his thoughts on the journey he believes all universities must take towards a new hybrid learning model of teaching. As a pioneer of learning technology and innovation he was well prepared for the acceleration of this in 2020 and applied his commitment to equitable access for all students in doing this well. He fears many other academics were less well prepared for this change and remain so.

