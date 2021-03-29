Top Stories
Home | Policy & Reform | Funding | University of Melbourne analyst predicts potential change in rankings obsession
ANU vice-chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt warned about the "distortionary effect" of rankings. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP

University of Melbourne analyst predicts potential change in rankings obsession

By: Wade Zaglas in Funding, Policy & Reform, Top Stories March 29, 2021 0

For several years now Australia’s universities have achieved remarkable outcomes in some of the world’s most respected rankings, with many institutions entering the world’s top 100.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.