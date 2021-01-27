Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | Podcasts | HEDx podcast: regional university relevance in 2021: Time for a sea/tree change? – Episode 15

HEDx podcast: regional university relevance in 2021: Time for a sea/tree change? – Episode 15

By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Policy & Reform, Top Stories January 27, 2021 0

In their latest podcast the HEDx team talk with Professor Duncan Bentley after his first 90 days as vice chancellor at Federation University in regional Victoria.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.