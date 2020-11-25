Top Stories
Premier Gladys Berejiklian pictured at a press conference where she provides a COVID-19 update. Photo: Damian Shaw/News Corp Australia

NSW Premier airs fears for Australian universities while international borders remain closed

By: Wade Zaglas in International Education, News, Top Stories November 25, 2020 0

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed concerns last week that Australian universities may have to make further job cuts if the country’s borders remain closed to international students.

