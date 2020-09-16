COVID-19 vaccine research theft should be a wake-up call for universities: opinion

Research for a COVID-19 vaccine is happening worldwide and is a vital factor in helping combat the coronavirus pandemic. Concerning reports are emerging from intelligence agencies in the UK, USA and Canada saying they have identified hacking attempts and cyber attacks aimed at their vaccine researchers, which leads us to a critical question. Do Australian universities need better protection to ensure the integrity of their essential COVID-19 vaccine research?
