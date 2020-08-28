Top Stories
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne hold a joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday. Photo: Sean Davey/ News Corp Australia

Universities Australia in discussions with government over foreign relations bill

By: Wade Zaglas in News, Policy & Reform, Top Stories August 28, 2020 0

Universities Australia’s chief executive Catriona Jackson says the peak body is in discussions with two government departments regarding the government’s proposed bill that will allow it to veto agreements between countries and a range of stakeholders – including universities.

