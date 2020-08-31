Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | Hastie to chair inquiry into foreign interference at Australian universities
Chair of the intelligence and security committee Andrew Hastie at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: AAP

Hastie to chair inquiry into foreign interference at Australian universities

By: AAP with Wade Zaglas in News, Politics, Top Stories August 31, 2020 0

A new federal parliamentary committee will investigate foreign interference at Australian universities that could have far-reaching ramifications for research collaborations with peers.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.