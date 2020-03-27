Professor David Lloyd, vice-chancellor of the University of South Australia, on the campus in Adelaide. Photo: Kelly Barnes/The Australian
UniSA steps up to help SA schools transition to online learning
By: Wade Zaglas
in News, Technology, Top Stories
March 27, 2020
The University of South Australia has confirmed it will assist the state’s schools to transition to online learning, after an announcement by South Australian Minister for Education John Gardney yesterday.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login