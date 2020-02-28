Minister for Health Greg Hunt, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly give an update on the coronavirus at a press conference at Parliament House, Thursday, February 27. Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Unis puts student welfare first as China travel ban is extended until March 7
By: Wade Zaglas
in International Education, News, Top Stories
February 28, 2020
Universities Australia CEO Catriona Jackson said the country’s universities are placing student wellbeing first as travel restrictions on visitors, including students, are being extended for another week unit March 7.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login