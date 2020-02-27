From left: Mike Lanzing (General Manager of UniBank), Associate Professor Blake McKimmie (The University of Queensland), Professor Barbara Masser (The University of Queensland) and Professor Deborah Terry AO (Chair of Universities Australia). Photo: Damian McDonald/ EventPix
Winners of Australian awards for university teaching announced
By: Wade Zaglas
in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories
February 27, 2020
The 2019 Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT) were awarded during the Universities Australia 2020 Conference at the Canberra Convention Centre on Tuesday, with an emphasis on the dual role of teachers.
