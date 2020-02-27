Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Winners of Australian awards for university teaching announced
From left: Mike Lanzing (General Manager of UniBank), Associate Professor Blake McKimmie (The University of Queensland), Professor Barbara Masser (The University of Queensland) and Professor Deborah Terry AO (Chair of Universities Australia). Photo: Damian McDonald/ EventPix

Winners of Australian awards for university teaching announced

By: Wade Zaglas in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories February 27, 2020 0

The 2019 Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT) were awarded during the Universities Australia 2020 Conference at the Canberra Convention Centre on Tuesday, with an emphasis on the dual role of teachers.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.