‘We stan education!’: AI influencer’s marketing ploy capitalises on student debt anxiety

The anxiety-soaked issue of US student loans has been in the spotlight recently. Earlier this year, in a stunning act of altruism, US billionaire Robert Smith eliminated the debt of the 2019 graduating class. In March, Democratic runner Bernie Sanders proposed a massive forgiveness scheme if elected, to be offset by a Wall Street tax. The popular podcast Death, Sex & Money devoted a series to the topic, in which young people share stories of private shames, sacrifices and struggle.