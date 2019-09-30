Top Stories
Home | News | ‘We stan education!’: AI influencer’s marketing ploy capitalises on student debt anxiety

‘We stan education!’: AI influencer’s marketing ploy capitalises on student debt anxiety

By: Kate Prendergast in News September 30, 2019 0

The anxiety-soaked issue of US student loans has been in the spotlight recently. Earlier this year, in a stunning act of altruism, US billionaire Robert Smith eliminated the debt of the 2019 graduating class. In March, Democratic runner Bernie Sanders proposed a massive forgiveness scheme if elected, to be offset by a Wall Street tax. The popular podcast Death, Sex & Money devoted a series to the topic, in which young people share stories of private shames, sacrifices and struggle. 

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.