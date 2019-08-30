Gender equality at UTS: the soapbox

Hi, Wade Zaglas here, education editor for Campus Review. Welcome to our new soapbox segment where we discuss some of the more the more controversial issues of the week.

The University of Technology Sydney has made a decision to raise women’s ATAR scores by 10 points if they wish to study an undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology. Similar ATAR adjustments “would be made to the marks of women who apply to the university’s construction project management degree in the Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building,” UTS says.

Aimed at addressing gender imbalances in STEM classrooms and roles, the decision was approved by the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board. According to data, women make up 58 per cent of Australian undergraduate students, but a meagre “11 per cent of the building and construction workforce is female, along with 13 per cent of the engineering workforce and 28 per cent of the IT industry workforce”.

Director of UTS Women in Engineering and IT, Arti Agarwal said “we need to encourage girls and women… to build a career in these traditionally male-dominated areas”.

“UTS is creating an environment for young women to study for fulfilling careers by increasing access to study options, providing resources during their studies with access to professional mentors, and to peer and industry networks for support and advice as they challenge the current gender imbalances,” said Agarwal.

“What we have been doing is not working,” says Justine Romanics, national manager for professional diversity and STEM at Engineers Australia.

“It’s time to flick the switch. We need to show the benefits that greater diversity will create for everyone – for individuals, for teams, for organisations, for the profession.”

Virginia Singh, who studied a double degree in mechanical engineering and science at Deakin University and now works in the defence industry, does not think it is a good idea. There were two female students in her mechanical engineering course. Singh’s father and brothers are also qualified engineers.

“I don’t necessarily think that it’s the score stopping females from joining engineering, there’s more so a stigma associated with it or StEM in general,” Singh told the Guardian. “There’s a perception that you need a strong StEM and technical background and although you need that, most of the day-to-day work is soft skills as opposed to … technical calculations every day.”

The UTS announcement has also attracted some criticism on social media.

As a woman I’m offended! This move reinforces the myth that women as not as smart as men. — Sophie Baker (@SophiesBaked) August 29, 2019

If you think the best way to get more women into engineering is to lower the standards, aren’t you kind of openly saying you think female engineers aren’t as good as male engineers — Godot (@GodotIsW8ing4U) August 29, 2019