UTS tops Australia’s young university list for the fifth time

Some of Australia’s youngest universities have much to be proud of today, with the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings listing eight of them in the top 50 universities established within the last 50 years.

The University of Technology Sydney is Australia’s highest ranked young institution, coming in at 13 and topping our young universities list for the fifth time in a row. UTS has a student population of just over 25,000 and prides itself on its “practice-oriented teaching programs”, “high-impact research” and strong industry links. The university has climbed 60 places since 2013 and is now within the top 200 universities worldwide, according to QS world rankings and Times Higher Education.

“UTS has invested in world-class facilities, creating an environment that supports innovative learning,” UTS vice-chancellor Professor Attila Brungs said.

“The Times Higher Education rankings judge research-intensive universities across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, all targets of the strategies the university has pursued over a decade.”

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane is our second-best performer, coming in at 24 and dropping four spots from 2018. Known for its “real-world” focus and global outlook, QUT has over 50,000 students and offers more than 650 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The University of South Australia came in third on Australia’s young list at 26, followed closely by the University of Wollongong (29), James Cook University (33), University of Canberra (34), Griffith University (35) and Victoria University (45).

The University of Canberra is particularly proud of its result this year, jumping 24 places from last year’s position of 58. The university was also proud of its latest QS ranking, registering the most improvement of any university in the world by rising 135 places to sit at 484.

“We are delighted with the latest results from the THE Young University rankings. It is testament to the quality of our staff and their continued efforts, and we will all share in this achievement,” vice-chancellor and president Professor Deep Saini said.

“This result achieves a key objective in our Distinctive by Design strategic plan to be in the top 50 young universities in the world. It is fantastic to reach this goal three years ahead of schedule.

“To rise so quickly through rankings is a solid indication that we are progressing in the right direction and is just a fantastic recognition of the value and potential of the University of Canberra.”

The Young University Ranking’s table is based on the same 13 indicators used in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, although less weight is given to reputation. These indicators span five key areas, including teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry knowledge.

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology topped the young university list for a second time in a row, followed by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.