Are unis coddling the Australian mind? US social psychologist crowdsources question

The hurly-burly issue of free speech on campus has been particularly boisterous among the headlines these past few weeks, as universities cautiously deliberate whether to adopt the non-statutory “model code” enshrining this right, as put forward in a recommendation by Robert French in his Coalition government commissioned report.

Today, in what could arguably be a publicity manoeuvre for his upcoming tour, an American commentator has sought to stoke this debate further.

In a pinned tweet that links to an open-source Google document, prominent US social psychologist Jonathan Haidt has invited Australian academics to give input into whether the national mind is being dangerously coddled at the detriment of healthy debate and emotional resilience.

The collaborative document, drafted by Haidt, is a twist on the title of his controversial 2018 bestseller, The Coddling of the American Mind?, which itself is a riff on Allan Bloom’s 1987 book, The Closing of the American Mind.

Where the latter attacked relativist theory as undermining the achievements of western civilisation, Haidt’s novel took on the new frontiers of progressive culture, from identity politics to microaggressions. In an essay for The Atlantic, Haidt summarises this movement as a student-driven initiative which “scrub[s] campuses clean of words, ideas, and subjects that might cause discomfort or give offense”.

He distinguishes this new movement as distinct from political correctness, in that its focus is emotional wellbeing and its impetus is a “vindictive” impulse to protect all groups from psychological harm. Over recent years, Haidt claims that the core values of American universities – historical havens of open enquiry – have been perilously sabotaged by a new wave of hyper-sensitive, paranoid and self-policing students.

“The ultimate aim, it seems, is to turn campuses into ‘safe spaces’ where young adults are shielded from words and ideas that make some uncomfortable. And more than the last, this movement seeks to punish anyone who interferes with that aim, even accidentally.”

The Coddling of the Australian Mind? A Review of the Evidence hopes to investigate whether the trends Haidt has written about in America are active in Australia. It invites a broad self-critique of our own potential nanny institutions, and indeed hopes to garner “evidence” which may prove his suspicions false. The first chapters cover mental health, social media use and parental overprotection, before broaching the idea of “safetyism” in K-12 (chapter four) and higher education (chapter five).

Each chapter frames its evidence-gathering around a preliminary question or set of questions. The chapter on K-12 Safetyism begins: “Are Australian schools overprotecting kids, emphasising ‘safety’ including ‘emotional safety,’ and otherwise denying kids the chance to develop their antifragility?”

It then gathers journalism articles and empirical evidence which affirms and disputes this statement. Haidt has found no evidence of either kind to support the idea that “safetyism” isn’t on the march in schools.

Conversely, he has compiled a tidy pile for the affirmative case. For instance, he sees safetyism as evidenced in the Department of Education’s Student Resilience and Wellbeing Resources (2018) page and within the government’s stance on Safe Schools.

The chapter probing the question of safetyism in Australian universities asks for evidence of callout culture, trigger warnings demanded by students and microaggression training.

“Are [students] shouting down speakers and disinviting speakers? Are there distinctively Australian forms?”

It pools from recent media coverage, including Monash University’s piloting of trigger warnings, helicopter university parents and the University of Sydney VC’s contention that both left and right have “gone crazy”, with students self-censoring rather than invite the risks of speaking out.

The document has seen just two contributions at time of writing.

Haidt will be in Melbourne and Sydney for his speaking tour, Moral Psychology in an Age of Outrage, late next month.