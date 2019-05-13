Report warns of impending ‘crisis’ in mathematics education

Australia is facing “a crisis” in secondary schools as student populations swell and the shortage in maths-qualified teachers continues, according to the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute (AMSI).

In its latest report, entitled Australian Secondary Mathematics Teacher Shortfalls: A Deepening Crisis, the institute also warns that more transparency is needed in knowing how many teachers are adequately equipped to teach mathematics in the high school years.

According to the Grattan Institute, Australia’s student population will grow by more than 650,000 by 2026. The report’s authors contend that recent initiatives to channel mathematics graduates into education careers will not be enough to avert a situation that has been developing for over three decades.

The amount of out-of-field teaching in the subject has reached a critical point, “with less than one in four students having a qualified mathematics teacher in each of Years 7 to 10”.

AMSI director Tim Brown said “rigorous subject knowledge benchmarks” in teaching qualifications are required as well as initiatives aimed at retaining current maths teachers.

“The federal and state governments must prioritise the collection of subject-specific teacher qualification data to track workforce standards and inform planning,” Brown said.

“The AMSI study is important in reminding Australia of this long-standing unsolved problem. When I was president, the Australian Council of Deans of Science released an important study by Kerrie-Lee Harris and Felicity Jensz in 2006 on the extent of out-of-field mathematics teaching. The public reaction was strong but unfortunately there was no successful follow-up.”

One of the report’s authors, AMSI schools outreach manager Michael O’Connor, agreed that new-teacher recruitment drives would have little impact on the situation and that current teachers will need to be part of the solution.

“It is critical any solution takes a long-term approach with a focus on strengthening both new and existing teachers’ mathematical knowledge and confidence. AMSI released modelling last year that shows quick fixes to address out-of-field maths teaching will not be enough to address this issue,” O’Connor said.

The report’s co-author, AMSI honorary senior fellow Jan Thomas, said this nadir in mathematics education in Australia stems from “inaction by Australian governments, both federal and state”.

“This paper demonstrates the historical failures that have contributed to the current crisis in our classrooms. The number of mathematically prepared teachers in Australian schools has been in decline since the 1980s. The mathematical community, including AMSI, has been calling for action for decades,” Thomas said.

Australia is lagging both England and the US in mathematics education, according to the 2015 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) results. Both countries have introduced measures to reduce out-of-field teaching.