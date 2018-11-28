Australian philosophy and reconstruction of the renaissance citizen

I consider myself to be a child of the European Enlightenment. This is not only because of my Irish heritage, but because of my admiration for the development of questions and ideas from Greek philosophers, from the industrial revolution and from the establishment of modern science. People from other continents and countries have pursued their own understandings, but what might be broadly called European thought and perspective is my starting point.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.