Top Stories
Home | Faculty Focus | Australian philosophy and reconstruction of the renaissance citizen

Australian philosophy and reconstruction of the renaissance citizen

By: Neil Hooley in Faculty Focus, Features, Industry & Research, Top Stories November 28, 2018 0

I consider myself to be a child of the European Enlightenment. This is not only because of my Irish heritage, but because of my admiration for the development of questions and ideas from Greek philosophers, from the industrial revolution and from the establishment of modern science. People from other continents and countries have pursued their own understandings, but what might be broadly called European thought and perspective is my starting point.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.