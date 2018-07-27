The fight for free speech: a tale of two controversialists

The apparent battle for free speech being played out across our university campuses is difficult to navigate, with many competing viewpoints and intangible ideas at play. The so-called ‘chilling effect’ and other actions allegedly perpetrated by universities to stifle open debate are hard to prove and can often be explained by reference to guidelines and policies: all of which makes it hard to pin down a definitive answer to the question of where we currently stand.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.