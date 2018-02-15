Student housing: the bad, the worse, and the roach-infested

While the silly season burst forth in late November last year, the National Union of Students (NUS) quietly released some sobering findings. Roughly half of students are struggling to pay rent, and over a third are living in poor conditions. Also, despite the fact that 76 per cent work, 89 per cent report having experienced difficulty affording university essentials, like textbooks. Contained in their Student Housing Survey, conducted in conjunction with Anglicare Australia, the NUS said these revelations indicate students are experiencing “severe stress”.