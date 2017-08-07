Universities “not rolling in gold”: IRU

Conor King, executive director of the Innovative Research Universities (IRU), wants the government to know that universities aren’t as cashed up as assumed. Given this, he contends their other presumptions, on which their university funding plans are based, are false. For example, yes, there’s been funding indexation, but this doesn’t cut it as universities’ costs far exceed this. Also, Simon Birmingham’s statement that per-student funding has risen has no evidential backing. By comparing our government’s funding proposal with that of England (below graph), King says ours is clearly askew.