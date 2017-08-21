Cambridge bows to Chinese censorship

Top Stories
By: Loren Smith August 21, 2017

Cambridge University Press (CUP) has removed over 300 articles from its own journal following a request by the Chinese government. Articles from The China Quarterly, published by CUP for the University of London, were exised from CUP’s China website. They were on topics sensitive to the Chinese administration, like Tiananmen Square, as revealed in a leaked email from China Quarterly editor Tim Pringle to the journal’s editorial board members.

