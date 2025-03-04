The four contemporary mindsets of leadership

Following the launch of Advance HE’s Framework for Leading in Higher Education, Romy Lawson, Senior Deputy Vice Chancellor at Flinders University in Australia, shares thoughts on contemporary leadership

When I reflect on my career, and particularly my leadership development, I must admit it was rather adhoc and self-motivated instead of being part of a planned and structured program.

As I believe is probably the case for many others, I learnt as a follower. I learnt on the job through doing. I learnt through assimilating and accommodating. I learnt by being challenged. I learnt from mentors, and occasionally I learnt through being trained.

These are all very valuable ways to learn but I question if I had had a framework to use as a reference point, could I have planned my development in a more productive fashion? Self-assessing my competencies in different areas, seeking out opportunities to optimise strengths and work on areas of development, as a tool to help showcase my ability and as a way to support career choices.

Framework for leadership

I think having a framework is even more important in this day and age where many top-down leadership models of leader-follower are being left behind for a leader-leader model. A model where decision-making authority is delegated down to where the information originated (control), where focus is given on increasing competence and knowledge so teams can make good decisions (competence), and ensuring staff are clear on the organisation's goals to align their decisions (clarity).

This shift in leadership was, in part, derived from the black swan event of the Covid-19 pandemic that made us appreciate that there are times when there just is not a blueprint. During times like this, leaders must adapt, transition, transform, shift and adjust.

The experience of leading in a university during a pandemic made me question whether the role of a leader has changed permanently. I adopted four contemporary leadership mindsets that I believe are essential for the modern-day leader.

Power of doubt

During Covid, the one certainty was uncertainty. This meant the ability to predict what was going to happen and, subsequently, knowing how and what to plan became very challenging. During this time leaders still had to make decisions, often with limited information, and under immense time pressures. In hindsight, some of these decisions were not always the right decisions, or only had value for a short time span.

The power of doubt is when leaders are willing to constantly question themselves, to doubt their decisions, and have the humility to see when decisions are wrong or only appropriate for a moment in time. Modern leaders need to be open to reversing or changing their decisions. Adopting this approach allows leaders to be more agile as well as more relatable.

2. Incomplete leader (complete team)

The second important leadership shift is the move from leader as master to that of the incomplete leader (complete team). Leaders need to acknowledge that in some areas they will always have more to learn, or they have areas of weakness. Leaders need to have the self-awareness to understand that they are always incomplete.

The way to achieve completeness is through building a complete team; a group that augments the leader’s skills and compensates for their limitations. One of the most important roles of the leader is to purposefully select and assemble a team of people representing a wide range of skills and abilities suitable for the current climate. Leaders then need to be a part of this team, rather than an external leader, for it to function most effectively.

3. Engagement

Leaders need to recognise the value of their people in a direct and intentional way. It is time for leaders to open the doors to connect, engage, listen and understand where people are coming from; their intentions.

Leaders need to adopt meaningful dialogue rather than broadcasting; to strive to understand before being understood; and when they think they understand, to listen twice as hard. This is true engagement.

4. Empowering

Empowering people is the last leadership approach that is fundamental.

Staff often experience frustrations in their work environments that make their job hard or annoying. These may be simply the equivalent of “pebbles in their shoes”, where it is possible for an individual to fix the problem and remove the pebble themselves. However, frequently staff do not take this initiative, because they need to feel they have the power to stop and improve something themselves or the tools to support them in solving the issue. Often in these situations what is most important to the staff member is for the pebble to be acknowledged by others before they are ready to sort it out themselves.

Challenging people to find their pebbles empowers them and providing tools helps the pebbles to be recognised and the solution celebrated.

Repositioning leadership

The Framework for Leading in Higher Education helps us to reposition leadership to this more contemporary perspective. It builds from the concept of knowing, being, doing, which is an Aboriginal model of leadership. This model sees leaders gaining an understanding that they translate into application and in time these actions become behaviour, then values and mindsets.

The Framework for Leading in Higher Education provides guidance for leaders at any level to enhance their ‘being’ as a leader.

Romy Lawson is the Senior Deputy Vice Chancellor at Flinders University. She has been actively involved in higher education in both the UK and Australia. She is a member of Advance HE’s Steering Group for the Framework for Leading in Higher Education and sits on Advance HE’s Leadership & Management Advisory Board. She is also Chair of Universities Australia DVCA Executive and Co-Chair of UA Women.