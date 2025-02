HEDx Podcast: How many international students does Australia need? – Episode 154

Abul Rizvi was the deputy secretary of the Department of Immigration, then the deputy secretary of the Department of Communication.

He has a PhD in Immigration Policy from the University of Melbourne, and came to Australia as part of a migrant academic family.

He argues Australia's current visa system is unjust, proposes his alternative to student caps, and says we need to change government attitudes to international students.