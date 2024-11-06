The classroom reimagined with the latest collaboration technology

The rapid innovation of technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, has changed the way we work and is also rapidly changing the way we learn.

While these advances in technology are exciting times for educators and students alike, they have also put immense pressure on the education sector to ensure they are making smart technology investments – ones that will provide all students with equal access to a high-quality, engaging digital campus experience and ensure they are more than ready for the modern workforce.

This is extremely important for an industry that contributes up to $2.5 billion to the Australian economy and needs to remain market-competitive to attract both local and international students.

The role of virtual learning environments for hybrid and remote-based students

The encouraging news is that hybrid learning is already being delivered with much success across higher education faculties both within Australia and beyond.

In fact, recent Gartner research suggests that by 2027 over 60 per cent of higher education institutions will adopt hybrid learning models that blend physical and virtual teaching to support student preferences.

Not only does this create more flexibility for today’s digitally connected students, but it also delivers valuable insights for those educators still at an earlier stage of integrating hybrid learning models into their digital environment.

Early adopters are now considering new ways to elevate their hybrid learning experience further, with many universities now expanding their collaboration portfolio to include investments in more people-friendly user interfaces and intuitive AI-driven solutions.

These modern devices now deliver an ‘as good as being there’ experience with advanced machine-learning-generated facial recognition and improved audio that allows conversations to flow naturally to deliver a consistent learning environment – helping to improve engagement across cohorts.

Case study: Helping RACS on its mission to support ongoing learning for surgeons

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS), a not-for-profit organisation known for training surgeons and maintaining surgical standards, chose to expand their current technology to fit their unique environment.

RACS needed a collaboration solution that was highly flexible and easy to use with Microsoft Teams. Moreover, with people flowing in and out of its offices on any given day, their video solution also needed to be intuitive.

RACS installed video devices with wheeled floor stands, running Microsoft Teams in their meeting rooms, enabling the flexibility to quickly move them around different spaces when required.

Feedback from users at RACS was positive. They found the devices easy to use and were impressed by the powerful audio and camera capabilities, particularly the patented Neat Symmetry feature. This presents everyone in the meeting room equally up close, whether sitting, standing or moving around, enabling more natural, free-flowing conversation.

Enriching the hybrid learning experience to anticipate student needs

Brick-and-mortar lecture theatres have traditionally been a one-size-fits-all approach that has literally been around since the advent of the printing press. However, modern learning requires more intimate spaces that are purposefully designed to accommodate remote-based students while also encouraging creativity, connectivity and belonging between all attendees.

These days, interactive whiteboards are familiar in most modern learning environments and have proven to be popular investments within the higher education sector. What’s exciting now is that the technology has evolved even further through the installation of open ecosystem app platforms. This means that popular applications are now accessible on the device – allowing for platforms such as Trello and Canva to be used by students to enhance their learning experience.

Neat Board Pro: The newest addition to Neat’s award-winning portfolio of workplace collaboration solutions. With a 65” multi-touch screen, the elegant, all-in-one device delivers exceptional video and audio quality to ensure fluid and engaging experiences in learning spaces.

Another modern learning space that thoughtfully considers both hybrid and in-person students is the ‘round table’. Designed for democracy and communication, a round table can be a hub of creativity and foster positive discussions, allowing a lecturer to easily facilitate learning and monitor all students. For remote students, in this case, companion devices now exist that offer a 360-degree view of the in-person participants, so that remote attendees can feel front and centre in the conversation.

Neat Center: A double Red Dot Award winner in 2024, this device delivers even more human connectivity with its 360° meeting experience that ensures remote based students remain at the centre of every conversation.

Anticipating hybrid environment issues and investing in solutions pre-emptively can spell the difference between one university and another when it comes to both retention and attendance.

Case study: Miami Herbert Business School – education tomorrow's business leaders

Miami Herbert Business School developed a five-year technology plan designed to deliver expanded and enhanced educational opportunities for its students.

The university outfitted classrooms with cutting-edge collaboration technology to facilitate engagement and interaction between in-person and virtual students and instructors, as well as supporting digital content. This included positioning a video conferencing device at the back of a learning space so that students attending remotely felt as if they were sitting in the back row.

Additionally, it opened a myriad of opportunities for collaboration and connection. One exciting use has been bringing in guest speakers, which are commonly part of classes at Miami Herbert. Previously, this was limited to speakers – from alumni to business experts – who were local or travelling to the area.

Now experts from around the world can pop into classes virtually and engage in a robust, natural discussion with students, supporting the School’s mission to develop leaders who will transform global business.

Accelerating the future of education

As technological innovations continue to change the way we think about learning spaces, it is important for tertiary institutions to continue to consider and anticipate student wants and needs when it comes to the hybrid learning environment.

Investing in collaborative technologies that enhance and enrich this experience can ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to access high-quality, engaging digital experiences and paves the way to the modern future of learning.