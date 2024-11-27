HEDx Podcast: How is AI impacting equity students? – Episode 146

Deputy vice-chancellors (academic) of the University of Queensland, Professor Kris Ryan, and La Trobe University, Jessica Vanderlelie, join Martin Betts for a fireside chat on how artificial intelligence will especially impact equity cohorts.

A panel discussion led by director of ACSES, an equity strategy centre, Professor Shamit Saggar, follows the chat.

Equity isn't just a priority, its the foundation of a future-ready university, meaning the implications of AI advances are critical.

