Left to right: clinical psychology student Nicola Lopino, honours student Jack Parry, Assistant Mental Health Minister Emma McBride and professional psychologist Emily Dunn. Picture: NCA Newswire/Sally Tsoutas

Govt funds 500 postgrad psychology places amid industry-wide course closures

By: Erin Morley in News, Top Stories September 25, 2024 0

The Albanese government will support some universities to offer 500 more psychology course places to boost the mental health workforce in response to over half of psychology courses no longer being offered.

