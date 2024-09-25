Left to right: clinical psychology student Nicola Lopino, honours student Jack Parry, Assistant Mental Health Minister Emma McBride and professional psychologist Emily Dunn. Picture: NCA Newswire/Sally Tsoutas
Govt funds 500 postgrad psychology places amid industry-wide course closures
By: Erin Morley
September 25, 2024
The Albanese government will support some universities to offer 500 more psychology course places to boost the mental health workforce in response to over half of psychology courses no longer being offered.
