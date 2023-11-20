UA Chief Catriona Jackson defended the organisation's handling of the issue, calling on other organisations to come on board. Picture, Kym Smith/News Corp Australia.
“It looks like they asked ChatGPT”: Advocates on UA Charter on sexual harm
By: Erin Nixon
in News, On Campus, Policy & Reform, Top Stories
November 20, 2023
Victim-survivor advocates have slammed the nation’s peak body representing Australian universities for failing to consult sexual violence experts on the development of its Charter on sexual harm.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login