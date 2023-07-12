Top Stories
Home | News | Union calls for detail on SA university merger

Union calls for detail on SA university merger

By: Erin Nixon in News, Top Stories July 12, 2023 0

Australia's peak higher education union has raised concerns over the University of Adelaide and South Australia's plans to form a 'mega university' in 2026.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue