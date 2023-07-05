SA universities formalise plans to merge in 2026

The University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia have formalised plans to merge into the state’s largest higher education institution by 2026.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
The University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia have formalised plans to merge into the state’s largest higher education institution by 2026.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.