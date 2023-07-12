Top Stories
Home | News | New Australia Institute report criticises universities’ focus on profit over learning
Australian's are worried about rising student debt costs and declining funding for universities, a new survey shows,

New Australia Institute report criticises universities’ focus on profit over learning

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories July 12, 2023 0

Over 80 per cent of people in Australia are concerned that universities prioritise profit over education, with four in five supporting a cap on vice-chancellors' salaries.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue