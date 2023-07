HEDx Podcast: Active, authentic and applied learning: what does plagiarism mean anymore?

Professor Sherman Young DVC at RMIT joins pedagogical evangelist Manuela Francheschini from Adobe to discuss digital adeptness and fluency.

As technology moves so fast, the big questions appear to be posed by students and staff becoming unsure of what the boundaries and rules are anymore as we all seek new paradigms with new technology.

What will learning look like as we all become cyborgs?