HEDx Podcast: What are the lessons from DORA for university rankings? – Episode 75

Vice-Chair of the Declaration On Research Assessment Ginny Barbour has led global efforts to find new ways to assess research quality.

Her aim has been to moderate commercially motivated efforts of commercial publishers to exploit science and publishing for their own commercial purposes.

On today's HEDx podcast, she shares her insights into the limitations of journal impact factors for diverse disciplines and how university rankings are equally inappropriate in assessing diverse missions of universities in their broader purposes.