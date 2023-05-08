Top Stories
Home | News | UNE appoints new Vice-Chancellor
Professor Chris Moran will become UNE vice-chancellor in the coming months. Picture: Supplied.

UNE appoints new Vice-Chancellor

By: Emilie Lauer in News, Top Stories May 8, 2023 0

The University of New England has appointed Professor Chris Moran as the university's new vice-chancellor following the resignation of Brigid Heywood in August last year.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue