Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | James Packer donates $7m to UNSW for mood disorder research
The former Crown casino owner has an estimated net worth of $AU4 billion. Picture: NCA NewsWire.

James Packer donates $7m to UNSW for mood disorder research

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories May 17, 2023 0

The University of New South Wales has accepted a $7m donation from Australian businessman James Packer to advance research into the prevention and treatment of mood disorders.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue