HEDx Podcast – What does a university in Singapore that opts out of rankings look like? Episode 71

Professor KC Chua is President of Singapore Institute of Technology where he leads a differentiated institution of applied learning.

In a system with two top 50 comprehensive research universities SIT pursues a different mission focused on skills, jobs and the needs of business and industry. And no one cares about its place in rankings.

Does Australia need more places like SIT?