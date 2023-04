HEDxPodcast: What will a new educational institution look like? – Episode 69

Professor Sanjay Sarma reflects on his experience as Vice President of Online Learning at MIT with empathy for students developed in his own time as an IIT student in India.

He describes the background to and ideas in a landmark MIT white paper for a new kind of college where professors spend 80% of their time on teaching.

What is it, what problem does it seek to solve, and where is this idea heading?