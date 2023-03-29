HEDx Podcast: What if putting students at the centre is the big idea? episode 68

Scott Pulsipher President of the world’s largest fully online university in Western Governors University (WGU) shares the story of a unique purpose and business model.

He outlines a relentless focus on outcomes for students as the big idea that emerged from WGU governors asking what if questions when it was formed.

These questions were about the purpose, goal and design of education programs and its pathways to opportunity to serve societal and economic need.